Filippo Morato’s Suave wallet has proven to be a hit with our readers, and now, he’s back with some high quality leather Apple Watch bands, and our readers can get them for an exclusive price.



Bands was successfully funded on Kickstarter back in the spring, and now they’re available for purchase through Indiegogo OnDemand, with immediate shipping. Our readers can pick any two Bands straps for $39, compared to the $49 everyone else would pay.

All of Bands’ straps are made from full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and include high-end touches like leather band retainers and burnished edges along the entire length of the strap. They sent me one to try out during their crowdfunding campaign, and I found it to be incredibly soft on the wrist (no tugged hairs to speak of), and of course, it looked great. It’s high-end leather, so how could it not?