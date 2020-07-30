Get Two Rechargeable Xbox One Controller Batteries for $17

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Beboncool Batteries for Xbox One (2-Pack) | $17 | Amazon
Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.
The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.
