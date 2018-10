Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells its own ground coffee now, and with a 30% coupon available on every flavor, it’s worth trying out. You’ll spend less than $11 on a two pound bag in your choice of dark, light, or two different medium roasts. Just note that you can only buy this stuff if you’re a Prime member. So exclusive!