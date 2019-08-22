Photo: Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries CBD Flight Bundle | $69 | Sunday Scaries | Promo code SIDEPIECE plus monthly plan discount.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD products could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can score extra savings on the already-discounted CBD Side Piece bundle with promo code SIDEPIECE.



The Side Piece bundle includes a bottle of the standard gummies, plus a bottle of stronger CBD tincture, which you can add to your drink, drop straight onto your tongue, or incorporate into various foods as you see fit. Purchased separately, these products would set you back $114, but if you use promo code SIDEPIECE and choose the monthly plan (which you can cancel any time), you’ll get them for $69. Nice.