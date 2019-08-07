Photo: Kawartha

BOGO Camp Chairs | Kawartha | Promo code KinjaCCBOGO

Looking for chairs for your next camping trip? It is time to get yourself a Camp Chair from Kawartha while they have this great deal. You can get two chairs for the price of one discounted chair during Kawartha’s BOGO Camp Chairs event. Use the promo code KinjaCCBOGO at checkout to get yourself two new chairs. The Camp Chair is lightweight and compact, making it is easy to pack up and carry home. The adonized aluminum frame is durable but won’t rust if you get the chair wet. The fanged feet prevent the chair from sinking into soft grounds like sand or mud. It even comes with pockets, if you need a place to store your phone.