Finding the perfect liquid eyeliner is no easy task. But turns out, finding two perfect liquid eyeliners is easier than it’s ever been today. Stila is running a buy one, get one free promotion on all their eyeliners today only, which includes the cult-favorite Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner. As someone who has worn this eyeliner pretty much every day for the past seven years, I’d recommend using this sale to stock up, or perhaps try something new. The Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner, for instance, has a thinner tip for drawing finer lines, so you can use the original to go bold, and the micro tip for a subtle look, all for a mere $22.

