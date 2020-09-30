Get Two Cascading Quick Card Wallets for Just $10

It's all consuming.
Cascading Quick Card Wallets (2-Pack) | $10 | Meh

On the hunt for a compact, no-fuss card wallet? Meh has a two-pack available today only for just $10. Each card has a small lever that lifts it up in a cascading design, making it easy to snag the card you need for any occasion, with room for up to 12 total cards. The wallets are built with a sturdy aluminum frame but a faux-leather outside, making it tough but soft to the touch.

And if you’re worried about the unlikely threat of RFID skimmers stealing your digital data, this particular design is meant to keep your cards safe. As Meh points out, “They’ll keep you safe against digital pickpockets who likely don’t exist.” Hey, added peace of mind can’t hurt.

You’ll get two wallets in this bundle, so save one as a backup or give it to a friend. Meh offers a $5/month free shipping subscription that applies across multiple deals sites that we tend to feature here at Kinja Deals, including MorningSave and SideDeal, otherwise you can pay a one-time $5 fee to ship these wallets.

