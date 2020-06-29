It's all consuming.
Get to This Choppa Now and Save Over 40%

Sheilah Villari
Black+Decker Choppper | $29 | Amazon Gold Box
If you spend a lot of time preparing delicious meals or love being in the kitchen but could stand to streamline your process a chopper just might be in your future. This Black+Decker is for 43% off and a steal of the day.

The four-cup glass bowl chopper aids with not just chopping but mixing and as mentioned can severely cut down the amount of preparation goes into all your lovingly made meals. This little chopper packs quite the punch for its size and the two glass bowls that comes with it fit snuggly on so whether you choose high power or low power everything is staying in there. They’re easy to store in the fridge, safe enough for the freezer, over, or microwave and easy to clean. The removable blade is dishwasher safe so even if you mix your own peanut butter you’ll still get it sparkling like new. Pinpoint that homemade salsa recipe ready and get to the choppa!

Free shipping for Prime members.

