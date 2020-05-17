It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get to Cooking Properly With a New $100 Skillet

Elizabeth Henges
Le Creuset Signature 10.25-Inch Iron Handle Skillet | $100 | Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Le Creuset Signature 10.25-Inch Iron Handle Skillet | $100 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Cast-iron skillets are like, the most versatile things ever. You can cook something on the stove and throw the skillet in the oven afterwards, and with proper care, the thing will last years. A cast-iron skillet is an investment, so while they can be a little expensive, they’re worth it. But if you need one, you’re in luck today, as Bed Bath & Beyond has some high-quality skillets for just $100.

Since this order’s above $39, you’ll get free shipping with your skillet, too. Which is nice, considering everything. You might want to pick one up fast, though, as the blue colored skillet is already sold out. Who knows how long the red and black ones will last?

