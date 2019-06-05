Photo: Amazon

3-Pack Anker PowerLine Lightning Cables | $17 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER3PKL

One can never have enough Lightning cables, and today on Amazon, you can get three of Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine cables for $17 (with promo code ANKER3PKL). That’s less than Apple chargers for a single one of their inferior stock cables.



PowerLine cables are reinforced with Aramid fiber for a longer life expectancy, and feature a much more durable collar at the end than Apple’s famously delicate “turtleneck” Lightning cable collar.