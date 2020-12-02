It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, Which Sounds Like a Joke But Isn't

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMicrosoft Deals
1.5K
Save
3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $1 | Microsoft Store
3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $1 | Microsoft Store
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $1 | Microsoft Store

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory
Don’t Miss December 2020’s Biggest, Must-Play Games You Can Pre-Order Now
Get Major Savings on PS Plus, PS Now, and PlayStation Gift Cards
Baby Yoda, Pikachu, Golden Girls, and More: The Best Funko Pop Deals to Compulsively Amass on Your Desk
Save Hundreds on Furniture and Kitchen Gear During Wayfair’s Cyber Monday Sale