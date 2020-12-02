Get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1, Which Sounds Like a Joke But Isn't

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $1 | Microsoft Store

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.