Get Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Free, Today Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free | Amazon Gold Box

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.

Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

