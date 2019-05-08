Photo: Indiegogo

Last month, we covered the Kickstarter campaign of a popular wallet designer’s first foray into leather Apple Watch bands, and we came away impressed. Now that the campaign is over, they’re offering our readers an exclusive preorder deal through Indiegogo OnDemand.



For a limited time, you can get one each of all three strap colors for just $59. Less than $20 per band is a steal for full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather, and especially tempting considering Kickstarter preorders started at $27 for a single band. Obviously, you don’t need all three, but they’re easy to swap out so you can match whatever outfit you’re wearing.