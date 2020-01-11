It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Get Three Custom-Fitted Shirts For the Best Price Ever [Exclusive]

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
344
Save
Three Custom Shirts | Indochino | $169 with code KINJASHIRT
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Three Custom Shirts | Indochino | $169 with code KINJASHIRT

Indochino is one of our readers’ favorite custom clothing companies, and this week they’re offering their best shirt pricing ever. $169 gets you three custom-fit shirts with promo code KINJASHIRT.

Advertisement

And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your new shirts. Switch up the collar, cuffs, buttons, shirt length, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific way to upgrade your look this year, this is the time to buy.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Squish Your Anxieties With These Discounted Weighted Blankets

Save on Supplements and Essential Oils With This Garden of Life Gold Box

Add Bluetooth To Your Nintendo Switch for $10 Less Than Usual

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts