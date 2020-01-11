Get Three Custom-Fitted Shirts For the Best Price Ever [Exclusive]

Three Custom Shirts | Indochino | $169 with code KINJASHIRT
Indochino is one of our readers’ favorite custom clothing companies, and this week they’re offering their best shirt pricing ever. $169 gets you three custom-fit shirts with promo code KINJASHIRT.
And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your new shirts. Switch up the collar, cuffs, buttons, shirt length, and more. You can even add a monogram.
If you’re looking for a terrific way to upgrade your look this year, this is the time to buy.