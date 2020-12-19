Get Those Eyebrows Groomed in Time for Christmas Zoom Calls With $3 Razors and Other Discounted Solutions

Easace Eyebrow Razor 3-Pack | $3 | Amazon

Nair Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit for Face & Bikini | $5 | Amazon

Terresa 4-Pack Tweezer Set With Pouch | $8 | Amazon

Need to tame your brows? I will stand by this classic: Sally Hansen’s hair remover wax strip kit for face & bikini is great for grooming your eyebrows in a snap. You can’t beat the price right now at $5, which includes 40 strips. They’re easy to use since you just have to warm them up between your hands!



If you’re using a retinol product, you’re going to want to skip the waxing. Give these rainbow face razors a try for 40% off right now. You can also snag some peach-colored, peach fuzz-removing razors for $3.

You can stock up on a multi-colored, larger pack for $12. It’s a good idea to use a fresh razor each time on the delicate skin of your face.

If you are wary of razors on your face, you can tweeze unwanted hairs one by one with this

You can also get a little bit of everything with this eyebrow grooming kit. It includes razors, brushes, scissors, tweezers, and even stencils. It’s normally $10, but you can get it for $6 with promo code HK3JAGCS (good until 12/30/20). You can get your eyelashes looking their best with this eyelash curler for just $8 when you clip the Amazon coupon and add promo code KKPY94QN at checkout.