Get This Very Glowy Cyberpower PC $120 Off at Amazon

I know I sound like a broken record today, but there are so many deals on PC gaming tech that glows. I’ve seen PCs, keyboards, and even headsets that have a RGB glow. I’m starting to feel like I’m not a real PC gamer unless my apartment is constantly radiating some sort of colorful aura. Luckily, there’s a PC on sale that’ll do exactly that. The CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme is on sale for $680 at Amazon and it certainly has a lot of lights. The box runs an Intel Core i5 and GeForce GTX 1660, making it a solid gaming computer that’s VR ready. It’s especially a good deal if you picked up an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift today and need something that can run it.