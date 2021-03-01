Get This Slick, Red Aukey Mechanical Keyboard for $45

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard KINJAG16 Image : Amazon

I’m usually skeptical of “gamer” computer accessories, but I can’t lie to you: this is actually kind of slick. You can grab this very colorful Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard for $45 at Amazon by using the code KINJAG16. While its red case is probably the most eye-catching thing about this, it’s not the only feature worth looking at. It’s also an RGB backlit keyboard with 18 lighting presets, key customization options , anti-ghosting, and much more. If you’re in the market for a new mechanical keyboard and red happens to be your color, it’s a match made in gamer heaven.