It's all consuming.
Get This RC Car on Sale for $90 and Easily Win Every Race of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Wltoys XKS 144001 RC Car | $90 | Walmart

Mario and Luigi have been racing go-carts since the SNES days so you think they’d be good at it by now. WRONG. They are weak. Their pesky little karts from Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit can only go roughly 2.5 mph. This RC Car can go over 35 mph. It has 4 wheel drive and can turn on a dime. You will leave your little brother crying in the dust while also likely knocking over a few lamps. He’ll probably complain about it being unfair and that the game can’t even register your RC car as a player, but guess what... You’re the older sibling and you make the rules. Grab some duct tape and a Shy Guy plush and, what do you know, you’ve got yourself a racer. Shy Guy takes now prisoners and neither will you when you get this Wltoys XKS 144001 RC Car on sale for $50 off.

gaming and tech