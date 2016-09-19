Get This Queen Elevated Air Mattress For Only $48

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Zoetime Queen Elevated Raised Air Mattress | $48 | Amazon | Promo Code F349HVRB

Having an air mattress in your home is always useful. If you don’t have a guest room, or you have a lot of visitors at one time, a comfortable air mattress comes in handy. You don’t have to break the bank to get a trusty model. Right now, you can get the Zoetime Queen Elevated Raised Air Mattress for only $48 on Amazon. Just use p romo c ode F349HVRB at checkout.

This queen mattress has a built-in electric pump an d can reach desired firmness in four to five minutes. Your guests will know they’re on an air mattress but will get a good night’s sleep thanks to the m ulti- layer soft-top flocking and built-in pillow .