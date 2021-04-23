Get This Pac-Man Tamagotchi for $12 and Accidentally Kill Him Due to Neglect

Pac-Man Tamagotchi Image : Amazon

I’m sure you r emember Tamagotchi. The delightful little toy taught an entire generation that they weren’t ready to be parents yet. Kids everyone took care of virtual kids and then watched as they slowly died from neglect. Well, now you have a second chance to redeem yourself and prove you’ve matured. You can grab a Pac-Man Tamagotchi for $12 at Amazon today. Yes, you get to care for Pac-Man and feed him fruit. In addition to the baby simulator, you’ll also get two minigames on there so you can really bond with the Pac-C hild. Will you turn him into a full grown Pac-Man? Or will you send him to an early Pac-Grave? I have faith that you’ll raise him into a Super-Pac— no wait that’s something different.