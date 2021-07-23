Get This Mini Projector and Turn Your Bedroom Into a Home Theater

Mijia Mini Portable Projector | $489 | Newegg

T he past two days have consisted of me reorganizing my bedroom. I moved some artwork from one wall to another and drove my old 32" TV to my parents house. All to make room for this Mijia Mini Projector which now spans 200" across my bedroom wall.

There are a lot of elements to this unit that continue to impress me. It’s compact design is perfect for portability. Its equipped with a mounting screw at the bottom to hook to a tripod or can just rest flat on any surface. An integrated camera is used to view its own output to autofocus the lens on the fly. The virtual surround sound does a surprisingly good job filling the room with a rich full audio I was not expecting from a single source. Easily my favorite thing the projector has going for it is its ability to sideload APK apps via USB. One of the first things I set out to do once setup was install Steam Link and connected a controller over Bluetooth. I’ve now been playing Death’s Door across the entire wall of my bedroom.

The only catch is the MIUI TV operating system is not designed in English. Below is a guide on how to set the language to English, but fair warning, even after doing so a lot of the UI is still untranslated.

However, mostly all the important settings and configuration information do get translated which should be enough to get full use out of your projector . So just pop a Fire Stick in the HDMI , set it to automati cally cast that on start up, and you’re good to go .

You can grab one at Newegg for under $500.