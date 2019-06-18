Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Forever Friends Cat & Dog Gold Box | Amazon

Do you have a curious cat that seems to get into every little space you don’t want them to? You might need to give them a little extra stimulation. Thanks to the Forever Friends Cat & Dog Gold Box, you can get two cat toys for up to 50% off. You can choose from a feather toy with a built-in laser or an automatic laser pointer. Or you can get both, they are on sale after all.

Advertisement

Not every pet is active enough to play for hours, though. If your cat or dog does not like to play with toys, you can help them get extra comfy with an orthopedic bed. You can get a large grey memory foam bed for cheaper than ever. It is only $64 during the sale when you clip the $10 coupon on the page.