It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Get Marvel for Less With This Marvelous Deal of 31% off the Vault Book

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
72
Save
Illustration for article titled Get Marvel for Less With This Marvelous Deal of 31% off the Vault Book
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Book | $28 | Amazon Gold Box

Ten years after the first publication of original The Marvel Vault an update was sure to happen. The second version is 31% off right now at Amazon and is the perfect gift for the die-hard Marvel fan in your life.

Advertisement

This is sure to be a joy for all Marvel enthusiasts new and old and an ultimate preset for anyone who wants to stump their friends with Gold Age history. This beautifully curated book is full of new memorabilia and now includes the beginnings of Marvel studios. Like the first edition reproductions of art, early sketches, and Stan Lee’s notes for characters and storylines come with the book in their own collector’s envelope. Marvelous packaging that will look lovely on any bookshelf or coffee table.

Free shipping on this book if you are a prime member.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Capture All Your Road Encounters With a VAVA Mini Dash Cam, Only $25
VAVA Mini Dash Cam
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?

Foster STEAM Skills for a Future Python Perfectionist With This $17 LED Coding Kit From Juku

Save 20% on a Craftsman Pressure Washer and Other Lawn Tools, Today Only

Build Out Your Penny-Pinching Home Theater With These Choice Budget TVs