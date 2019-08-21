Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train | $89 | Amazon

Christmas is right around the corner. Not in terms of time, but chances are you’ll see Christmas decor in stores in a matter of weeks. If you like to decorate for Christmas, this LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train is a cute little piece of decor that would look great under or near your tree. It is $10 off right now, so get it now before the price is jacked up due to the holidays.