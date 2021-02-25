Get This Incredibly Handy Nintendo Switch Charging Stand for $18

Nintendo Switch Charging Stand Image : Walmart

Nintendo Switch Charging Stand | $18 | Walmart

I love innovation, especially when it comes to video game consoles. We’re used to buying a box, plopping it down in our home, and having that be that. But I’m all about the add-ons that find clever ways to augment your system in useful ways. This Nintendo Switch charging stand, which is just $18 at Walmart, is exactly what I love to see. This simple little peripheral let’s you play your Switch in tabletop mode while charging it. Considering the the Switch’s battery life is pretty paltry, this is a fantastic little invention for players who prefer to use their Switch in handheld mode. The stand is adjustable too, so you can lean your Switch back at the angle of your choice. Even if you don’t want to use the charging component, it’s a great stand that makes the system’s built-in kickstand look like a punk.