Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Get This Highly-Rated Tonor Condenser Mic For Only $18 (55% Off) By Stacking Coupon & Promo Code

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsAmazon Deals
1.3K
Save
Tonor Microphone | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code ASDWUKS4
Tonor Microphone | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code ASDWUKS4
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tonor Microphone | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code ASDWUKS4

This highly-rated microphone from Tonor is 55% off when you clip Amazon’s coupon and add promo code ASDWUKS4 at checkout. That brings this $40 mic down to just $18.

Advertisement

I’m learning that it upsets some of you when we recommend average consumer-quality mics for podcasts, so I’ll just say that this mic has an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon and it seems like a great option for Zoom calls and for gaming voice chat.

This mic is standard USB plug and play, and is compatible with PCs as well as the PlayStation 4 and Macs. Prime members can get free one-day shipping on this item right now.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: WD 4TB External Drive, Rainfall Shower Head & Handheld Combo, Hidden USB Charger Camera, 3-Pack RGB Case Fans With Remote, Sun Protection UPF 50+ Tops, and More

You Can Grab RAVPower's PD 3.0 Power Bank for $30 Right Now

Circulon Non-Stick Frying Pans Last a Decade, and Will Change Your Culinary Life Forever

Forget Amazon Luna: Build Your Own Subscription-Free Game Streaming Service at Home