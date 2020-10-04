Get This Highly-Rated Tonor Condenser Mic For Only $18 (55% Off) By Stacking Coupon & Promo Code

Tonor Microphone ASDWUKS4

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Tonor Microphone | $18 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Promo code ASDWUKS4

This highly-rated microphone from Tonor is 55% off when you clip Amazon’s coupon and add promo code ASDWUKS4 at checkout. That brings this $40 mic down to just $18.

I’m learning that it upsets some of you when we recommend average consumer-quality mics for podcasts, so I’ll just say that this mic has an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon and it seems like a great option for Zoom calls and for gaming voice chat.

This mic is standard USB plug and play, and is compatible with PCs as well as the PlayStation 4 and Macs. Prime members can get free one-day shipping on this item right now.