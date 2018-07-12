The great crypto-driven GPU shortage continues apace, but Amazon has an 8GB Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 card in stock for a (relatively) reasonable $490 right now. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this card, and it was going for $600 just over a month ago, so grab yours before the Bitcoin people do.
Get This GTX 1080 Deal Before It's Dragged Into the Cryptomines
