Get This Extra Large, Spill-Resistant Gaming Mouse Pad for $20

Aukey XXL Mouse Pad Photo : Amazon

Aukey XXL Mouse Pad | $20 | Amazon

Let’s not get all fancy here. A simple deal deserves a simple write-up. You can grab Aukey’s XXL gaming mouse pad for $20, which is 50% off. It’s a big mouse pad. Big enough to hold both your keyboard and mouse. We’re talking 35.4x15.75. It’s non-slip. It’s spill-resistant. It’s got stitched edges. My favorites product detail: “ No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions.” It is true that I frequently am distracted by the big logo on my mouse pad when playing video games. I would say it is the #1 thing that has stopped me from being a pro gamer. If you need a mouse pad, it’s a big mouse pad. Let’s not overcomplicate things.