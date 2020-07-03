It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get This Eggcellent Egg Bite Maker for 20% off Now

Egg Bite Maker | $24 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

If you’re an eggy enthusiast this is the deal for you, get perfect sous vide style egg bites right at home and save a little on a delicious snack. Today Amazon has this lil egg bite maker on sale for $24, that’s $6 less than it usually is.

In mer minutes get the egg bites of your dream with this rapid egg cooker. It’s easy to operate and prevents any user error of over or undercooking. It’s so simple that even kids can use it. But it’s not just for yolkie goodness you can also use it for mini cheesecakes and desserts. If you get stuck no worries, it comes with a recipe book as well as four silicone molds and one big mold. I’ll get a one year warranty and it’s lightweight and easy to clean. Everything you want in a kitchen appliance. 

Free two-day shipping for Prime members and this deal works on the red and aqua colors.

