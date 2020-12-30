It's all consuming.
Get This Corsair Mechanical Keyboard for $110 Because Its Color is "Gunmetal" and That's Cool

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Best Buy
For those who have never tried one, modern mechanical keyboards are a neat computer accessory. Not only do they give a satisfying click when you press them, but each key cap can be removed and replaced, which allows for some creative customization options. If you’re looking for a good option at a low price, Best Buy has Corsair’s K95 keyboard down to $110 today ($90 off its regular price). There’s a lot to like here, from its Cherry MX switches to its 18 programmable keys that allow for quick commands. But I mostly just want to draw your attention to the little “color” note on Best Buy’s website, which lists the keyboard’s color as “Gunmetal.” Not black. Not grey. Gunmetal. That rules.

