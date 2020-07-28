It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Get This Car Jump Starter Kit 35% Off to Make Sure You're Never Stranded

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCarsJump starterGooloo DdealsGoolooAmazon Deals
2.9K
1
1
Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Promo code BVDQQNLC
Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Promo code BVDQQNLC
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Promo code BVDQQNLC

On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code BVDQQNLC and bring your final total down to $45.

Advertisement

This 1200A starter packs a 18,000mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/10/2020 and updated with new information on 7/28/2020.

G/O Media may get a commission
HP's Sprocket Photo Printer Is Perfect for Pint-Sized Pics and Is $40 off Right Now
HP Sprocket Select Photo Printer
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

No Matter What You Choose to Grill, Let These Seasoning Blends Punctuate Your Next Meal

Fill Up on Philips Shavers, Hue Lights, Toothbrushes, and More—for Less

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PlayStation Deals

Give Your Connection a Speed Boost With $50 off This Linksys Router