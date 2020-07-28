Get This Car Jump Starter Kit 35% Off to Make Sure You're Never Stranded

Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter BVDQQNLC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter | $45 | Amazon | Promo code BVDQQNLC

On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code BVDQQNLC and bring your final total down to $45.

This 1200A starter packs a 18,000mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/10/2020 and updated with new information on 7/28/2020.