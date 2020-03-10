It's all consuming.
Get This Car Jump Starter Kit 33% Off to Make Sure You're Never Stranded

Gooloo Car 1500A Jump Starter | $54 | Amazon | Promo code G7C7PDTA + on-site coupon
On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code G7C7PDTA and clip the coupon offer on Amazon for a 33% discount, bringing your final total down to $54.

This thing packs a 20,800mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

