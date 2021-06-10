It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get This Bella Pro Series Air Fryer for Just $30

This 4.2qt analog model is half-off at Best Buy today

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
Bella Pro Series 4.2qt Air Fryer | $30 | Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2qt Air Fryer | $30 | Best Buy
Image: Bella
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Bella Pro Series 4.2qt Air Fryer | $30 | Best Buy

If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss is around air frying, here’s an affordable way to take the plunge. Right now, Best Buy is taking half off the price of the Bella Pro Series 4.2qt air fryer, which is just $30 after the savings. We’ve highlighted Bella’s pint-sized 2qt air fryers in the past, but this one has double the capacity for crisping up veggies, meats, and more. Give it a try!

Advertisement