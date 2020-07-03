It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Get This Beast of a Laptop Bag For Half Off

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
351
Save
Lifewit 17&quot; Military Laptop Messenger Bag | $25 | Amazon | Use code VDHKQ638
Lifewit 17" Military Laptop Messenger Bag | $25 | Amazon | Use code VDHKQ638
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lifewit 17" Military Laptop Messenger Bag | $25 | Amazon | Use code VDHKQ638

Do you need a big, meaty, multi-function laptop bag in your life? Lifewit has you covered with this very thicc messenger bag. Seriously, it’s huge! You can fit a pretty big laptop, all its accessories, and about 500 other things in it. If you use code VDHKQ638 at checkout, you’ll get this big ol’ laptop bag for half off. That’s just $25! Even if you have a laptop bag, you might need a BIGGER laptop bag. Why not grab it?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Messenger Bag Holds a Nintendo Switch and All Your Accessories, Now $13 Off

Make the Audiophile Leap With These Affordable Over-Ear Headphones

Air Fry, Broil, and Bake in the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 for 50% Less Today

Wayfair's 4th of July Sale Brings Some of the Deepest Discounts You've Ever Seen