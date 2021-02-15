Get This Asus 2-In-1 Chromebook for $329 and Get the Best of Both Worlds

14" Asus 2-In-1 Chromebook Image : Best Buy

14" Asus 2-In-1 Chromebook | $329 | Best Buy

It’s my laptop! It’s my tablet! It’s my laptop and my tablet! Lately, I’ve been seeing more and more hybrid laptops that can fold up into a a freestanding tablet. The idea here is to offer the best of both worlds with a keyboard for computing and a touch screen for just casual chillin’. It’s a neat premise for those who want a computer device, but don’t need power. If that’s you, check out this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook. It features a 14" full HD touchscreen that can be flipped around 360 degrees. With 4GB of system memory and 64GB of flash memory, this isn’t a device you can get really complicated with, but it’s all you’ll need for some basic multitasking.