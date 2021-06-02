Get This Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Controller and Then Visit Your Villagers for the First Time in a Year

PowerA Animal Crossing Controller (Switch) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

For many folks, Animal Crossing came out at the perfect time. Early Spring, lockdown orders just went into effect. Many are out of work while also instructed not to go out and see friends or family. Animal Crossing came along and for a little while, it was the only routine parts of our days . It was a wonderful distraction from our social world’s crumbling around us. Instead of seeing Debra at the office everyday to chat about her kids, we saw Blathers to chat about bugs. Though e ventually, like any game, lots of us got our fill and put it down to make room for something else. But our animal friends we made in March of last year are waiting to see us and catch up. From their perspective, we had just gone into our houses one day and never came out for over a year ( which might not be dissimilar to our real world experience s through 2020-early 2021) . So why not get this Nintendo Switch controller with K.K. Slider’s face on it and go tell him about it in person?