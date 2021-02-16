Get This All-In-One PC Microphone Starter Kit for $45 and Start a Podcast Like the Rest of Us

USB PC Microphone Kit Image : Amazon

USB PC Microphone Kit | $45 | Amazon

Thinking about starting a podcast, a Twitch channel, or anything that involves your beautiful voice? You’re going to want to upgrade your audio setup. Even a basic microphone is leagues above whatever’s built into your PC or your headset and will really up your production value tenfold. If you’re not looking to make a big investment up front, this USB PC microphone kit is a good starting point for beginners. The $45 set includes a cardioid microphone with a 24bit/192khz bit sample rate. In addition to the mic itself, you’ll get a lot of handy extras including a shock mount, pop filter, and windscreen. It also comes with a desk clamp, which is a godsend if you don’t want to deal with a clumsy microphone stand. Whether you’re an aspiring podcaster or streamer, an all-in-one package like this is, at the very least, a good way to get you started at a low cost.