It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Get This $90 Car Wash Kit And Give Your Car The Attention it Deserves

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
190
Save
Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit | $90 | Amazon
Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit | $90 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit | $90 | Amazon

Your car is dirty. No, seriously, it is. Whether it’s yellow from the horror that is Way Too Much Pollen, covered in mud from your off-road adventure, or just splattered with the unfortunate remains of bugs, you need to clean the poor thing off. Your car does a lot for you! So grab this extensive Chemical Boys Wash Kit for $90, which has pretty much everything you need to wash your car. There are chemicals, towels, a... hose... thing, even a bucket! The sticker price might seem a little shocking, but try to buy all these items separately and you’ll see this is a really good deal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

GameStop Gives You a Free Game When You Buy Two, Used or Not

Shit, Shower, Shave, and Surf TV All at the Same Time With a 32" Fire TV, Now Just $130

RoboVacs, Power Banks, and Wireless Earbuds: The Best Anker and Eufy Deals of the Day

Quell your Animal Crossing FOMO by Turning Your iPad Into a Mini Console