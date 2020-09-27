It's all consuming.
Get This 65" Sony Smart TV for $280 Off Today

Sony 65-inch Smart TV X750H | $720 | Best Buy
Sony 65-inch Smart TV X750H | $720 | Best Buy

If you are in the market for a new smart TV, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a Sony 65-inch option.

The X750H model (original retail $999) has mostly positive reviews on Best Buy and Amazon, and it doesn’t drop below $745 on the latter. To get the $720 pricing, you do need to be a Best Buy member, but it is free to join their rewards program. Take advantage of the savings while you can!

