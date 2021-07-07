Get This 64 Pack of a Tasty Traditional Dutch Treat for Just $24

64-Pack: Daelmans Jumbo Stroopwafels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

64-Pack: Daelmans Jumbo Stroopwafels | $24 | MorningSave



I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

Advertisement

These are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 6 4 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be. They come in honey, chocolate, or a combo of those two.

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.