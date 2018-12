Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While it pales in comparison to larger, more feature rich televisions, this Sharp’s 43-inch model is a steal at $250. This internet-connected TV features 4K resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate, LED backlighting, three HDMI inputs, and built-in Roku.

It might not be a home theatre level panel but it’d shine as a bedroom, Netflix machine.