Get This 4K LG Monitor 36% off and Get a Closer Look at Your Favorite Games

27" LG 4K LED Monitor Image : BuyDig

So you’ve looked at your games, but have you ever really looked at them? I mean, have you ever just dug your head right in there and admired every single detail. I hope the answer is no, because that would probably mean you have irreparably damaged your eyes to some degree, but here’s a better way to get a close look. BuyDig has a 27" LG 4K monitor on sale for $447, down from $700. If resolution is your priority when it comes to gaming, something like this is the way to go. It includes a specific Game Mode meant to optimize your screen for gaming and FreeSync technology, which helps reduce stutters and tearing. This 60Hz monitor will give you a crystal clear view of your favorite games with accurate colors and a Black Stabilizer that help brighten up overly dark spaces. Grab one if you want to literally s ee what all the fuss is about.