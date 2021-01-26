Get This 16 Pack of a Tasty Traditional Dutch Treat for Just $19

Dutch Windmill Tin Stroopwafels (16-Pack) | $19 | DailySave



I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

These are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 16 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be.

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in August 2020 and updated new information on 1/26/2020.