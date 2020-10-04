Get These Sleek Gaming PC Tower Cases For Up to 43% Off, Today Only

DIYPC Rainbow-Flash-G3 Black Gaming PC Case | $40 | Newegg

Montech Air X ARGB White ATX Mid-Tower Gaming Case | $73 | Newegg

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own PC build or if you want to upgrade your case, Newegg has some fantastic deals on them right now.

Advertisement

This DIYPC Rainbow-Flash-G3 case in black is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s 43% off for today only. That brings it down to a super reasonable $40, which is tough to beat.

What really caught my eye though was the Montech Air X ARGB case. It’s bright color and the diamond mesh front are quite striking. It’s a bit pricier but is 19% off today at Newegg, bringing its price to $73.