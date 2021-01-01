Get These Dope Crash Bandicoot Socks for $19, Oh, and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Too

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Socks | $19 | GameStop



Have you ever thought “I wish I had cool Crash Bandicoot socks?” Well wish no more: GameStop is selling a slick pair for $19. They feature the Bandicoot himself with a black and grey pattern. These are perfect for anyone who wants to wear their 90's nostalgia loud and proud.



Oh right, I’m also supposed to mention that this bundle comes with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for Xbox One . It’s a sharp remaster of the PS1's classic, Mario Kart-esque racing game that’s a genuine blast from the past. It’s an extremely fun little racing game and all, but I just didn’t want to take the attention off of the real star of this deal: the socks. Like I have a lot of video games, and a lot of Crash Bandicoot video games especially. But I don’t have any Crash Bandicoot socks. So to me, that’s the real value here.