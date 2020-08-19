Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt With All the DLC, Only $40 on Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4) | $28 | Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox One) | $23 | Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

If you haven’t already followed Geralt of Rivia through hell and back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, let’s fix that. It’s only $40 to get the game with ALL the DLC on Nintendo Switch.

Yo can also find it for both Xbox One ($23) and PlayStation 4 ($28). These are typical prices for the more traditional consoles by now as they’ve had the game a lot longer than the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 06/17/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 8/19/2020.