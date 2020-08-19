It's all consuming.
Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt With All the DLC, Only $40 on Nintendo Switch

Elizabeth Henges
 and Quentyn Kennemer
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4) | $28 | Amazon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox One) | $23 | Amazon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

If you haven’t already followed Geralt of Rivia through hell and back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, let’s fix that. It’s only $40 to get the game with ALL the DLC on Nintendo Switch.

Yo can also find it for both Xbox One ($23) and PlayStation 4 ($28). These are typical prices for the more traditional consoles by now as they’ve had the game a lot longer than the Nintendo Switch.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 06/17/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 8/19/2020. 

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

