Get the Whole Family Covered With Three Funky Reusable Masks for $15

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
3-Pack: Double Layer Masks | $15 | MorningSave
3-Pack: Double Layer Masks | $15 | MorningSave

It never hurts to have more masks, I’ve found that I’m tossing an extra one in my bag when I go out because you never know. Plus it’s nice to have options for a little flair too. This 3-Pack of Double Layer Masks are just $15 and totally reusable.

These have soft breathable cotton on the inside and polyester on the outside. The masks come in a variety of patterns ( I personally like the snacks one pictured above) to fit your fashion sensibilities and tastes. Adults will find four different packs to pick from and if you’ve got little ones, kids have three options. The earloops are adjustable to fit your level of comfort and to fit snuggly. These are reusable so you can toss them right in the wash and have three means you can rotate through so you always have a clean one. Please, wash and clean your masks.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

