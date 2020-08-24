It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Get The Useful and Wireless Charging Capable AUKEY Power Bank For Just $37

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.2K
Save
AUKEY Basix Pro USB C Power Bank | $37 | Amazon | Use code 2E47L8WO
AUKEY Basix Pro USB C Power Bank | $37 | Amazon | Use code 2E47L8WO
Photo: Aukey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY Svelte Basix Pro Power Bank | $37 | Amazon | Use code 2E47L8WO

Need a new power bank? You cannot go wrong with Aukey’s Basix Pro. The pack’s wireless charging works like a charm (and quick charges too!), and you and use it as a charging stand while you enjoy some videos on your phone. Perfect for multitasking if you’re not near an outlet! By using the code 2E47L8WO at checkout, you can get one of these useful power banks for just $37. Don’t sit on this one!

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PS4 Deals

Top off Your Switch’s Storage With $220 off This 1TB MicroSD Card From SanDisk

If You’re Going to Be Stuck Inside All Summer, Why Not Read Some Weird Comics?