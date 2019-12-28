Get The Supernatural: Official Cookbook For $15 and Make All the Pie Dean Could Ever Want

It's all consuming.
Get The Supernatural: Official Cookbook For $15

Ana Suarez
Supernatural: The Official Cookbook | $15 | Amazon
Supernatural: The Official Cookbook | $15 | Amazon

Driver picks the music food, shotgun shuts their cakehole. Or, better yet, “Hey, see if they’ve got any pie. Bring me some pie. I love me some pie.” If you love Supernatural as much as Dean Winchester loves pie, we’ve got great news for you. You can get save $15 on the Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road on Amazon. Of course, the book will include burger and fries, Dean’s Pigs ‘N a Poke, pie, and more. We wonder if the Pepperjack Turducken Slammer will be in the book?

