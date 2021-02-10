Get the Special Edition Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch for $47 and Get Real Retro With It

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. | $47 | Amazon

With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury just coming out this week, I’m t ransported back to September’s big Mario anniversary stream. The Direct presentation was full of wild announcements, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 35. But there was one weird niche reveal in there that seems to have been forgotten: the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch. Nintendo released a new version of its most classic handheld, which comes with the NES classic pre-installed. It’s a wonderful little collector’s item for Nintendo historians. If you forgot it existed entirely, good news: it’s on sale at Amazon. You can grab it for $47, which is it’s lowest price yet. It’s a perfect little oddity if you’re a gaming history buff who wants to add some retro flair to your collection.